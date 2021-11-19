Police respond to reported 'disruption' at Little Elm High School after planned student walkout, officials say

The district said, "some students, who were participating in a planned student demonstration, caused a disruption at the school."

LITTLE ELM, Texas — Students who were demonstrating allegedly caused a "disruption" at Little Elm High School Friday morning, Little Elm ISD said in a statement. Police and emergency medical personnel responded.

The district said that administrators, school resource officers and Little Elm police were at the school to "calm things down."

Helicopter video showed several people, including parents, gathered outside the school at 1900 Walker Lane.

A Little Elm police spokesperson said Friday morning that students had "staged a walkout and officers are onsite to monitor for participant safety. I am unaware of any injuries at this time." WFAA has been able to confirm yet what the demonstration was regarding.

