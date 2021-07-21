Attorney for occupant of Plano home that exploded says client 'fighting for his life'

"Our client is one of the six victims in this case and he's lying in a hospital bed fighting for his life," McCathern Law Firm attorney Scott J. Becker said.

PLANO, Texas — Two days after a house explosion rocked a West Plano neighborhood, residents were hit with more shattering news: investigators said the explosion may have been intentional.

The city of Plano released the statement Wednesday evening. Representatives for both the Plano Fire Department and the Plano Police Department said no other information will be released at this time.

Residents in the neighborhood have mixed feelings on the topic. Some were shocked by the news that the explosion may have been intentional. Others are skeptical.

"In this day and time I'm not surprised by a lot of what happens," neighbor Craig Glenn said. He lives four doors down from the home that exploded.

Six people were injured in the explosion, including the Jagielski family of five. Three of the children escaped with minor cuts but father and mother Philip and Jennifer are still being treated at hospitals with serious injuries.

Attorneys for Joseph Kupfer, the occupant of the home that exploded, told WFAA that their immediate concern is the well-being of their client. Hospital officials confirmed to WFAA that Kupfer is now in the Intensive Care Unit.

"Our client is one of the six victims in this case and he's lying in a hospital bed fighting for his life," said Scott J. Becker, an attorney with McCathern Law Firm in Frisco.

WFAA asked attorneys about the latest investigative findings that the explosion may have been intentional.

"It seems remarkable to me that in a span of 24 hours they can go from an 'accidental gas leak' to 'this must be intentional.' I don't what other information they are privy to in the course of this rapid investigation," Becker said.