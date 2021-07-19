Neighbor describes 'aggressive' loud booms before Plano home explosion

He said he only had minimal damage to his house, but he was scared after hearing the explosion.

PLANO, Texas — A Plano neighbor described hearing and feeling a Monday explosion that sent six people - including three children - to the hospital and left a Plano home completely leveled. Several other neighboring homes were left with significant damage.

The neighbor, Wesley, who lives a few streets away from the explosion, said he thought the explosion was caused by a lightning strike. However, Plano Fire-Rescue has not released a cause for the explosion, yet.

"What I heard was, was an extremely aggressive lightning strike, and right after that, two big booms, and I was extremely confused," Wesley recounted. "All I know is that after that explosion happened, my walls were vibrating, everything in the house vibrated. It felt like my whole house had shifted over."

He said he only had minimal damage to his house, but he was scared after hearing the explosion.

"All I saw was that my home had a few cracks in the foundation, but that was it," Wesley said. "It more than scared me."

"I was terrified," he added. "I thought the house was about to come down."

Doorbell video from a neighbor who lives directly across the street from the home caught the explosion. Meanwhile, Wesley said he is hoping for the best for all those involved.