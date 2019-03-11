A Plano Fire-Rescue ladder truck was hit by a car on Highway 75 early Sunday morning while responding to a crash on the roadway, a spokesperson for Plano Fire-Rescue said.

Fire crews had responded to a crash near Spring Creek Parkway around 2 a.m. Sunday and were working that crash when the second one happened, according to the spokesperson.

A person was injured and trapped in a vehicle that had initially crashed near Spring Creek Parkway, so crews were working to get that person to a local hospital and clear the road.

As they were waiting for a wrecker, Plano's Truck 1 was being used to block traffic, the spokesperson said. That's when a car crashed into the truck.

The driver of the car that crashed into the truck was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries after they were extracted from their vehicle, according to the spokesperson.

One firefighter also had more minor injuries from the crash-- they were taken to the hospital for evaluation and treatment and later released, the spokesperson said.

It's typical for Plano fire crews to use their larger trucks to block and slow traffic like that, the spokesperson said, as it helps provide a barrier for crews while they respond to a crash scene.

More on WFAA:

RELATED: Threatening note found on American Airlines Dallas-bound flight in Atlanta

RELATED: Doctors deliver baby after mother was shot during armed robbery at CVS, police say

RELATED: Employee, customer injured after car crashes into Wingstop in McKinney

RELATED: Driver in critical condition after possible road rage shooting, police say

RELATED: Matthew McConaughey visits California firefighters battling wildfires