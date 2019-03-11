MCKINNEY, Texas — Two people were injured Saturday after a vehicle crashed into a Wingstop, police say.

McKinney police say a customer and employee were transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Authorities say the incident occurred Saturday evening at the Wingstop near the 1681 block of N Central Expy.

At this time it is unclear what caused the car to crash into the restaurant.

