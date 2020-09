A 37-year-old woman was walking on the sidewalk along Walnut Hill Lane when she was struck by a car.

Christine Holland was walking on the sidewalk around 3:15 a.m. Sunday along the 3600 block of Walnut Hill Lane when she was hit by a car, police said.

Officials said a vehicle traveling westbound on Walnut Hill Lane "failed to drive in a single lane of traffic" and drove onto the sidewalk, striking Holland.