Officers shoot man suspected of killing woman, leaving scene in her vehicle, police say

Police say they responded to a report of a shooting at a Dallas apartment complex Friday morning.

DALLAS — Dallas police say officers shot a 55-year-old man Friday who is suspected of killing a woman.

Officers responded to a call of a man reportedly shooting his girlfriend in the 8900 block of Park Lane just after 10 a.m., police said.

They found an approximately 40-year-old woman dead at the apartment. Officials said she died of homicidal violence.

Based on a description of the suspect, officers located him in the victim's vehicle near Mesquite.

After a short chase, the vehicle crashed in the 500 block of Parkwood Trail and the suspect was shot multiple times. Four officers were involved in the shooting.

Police did not know the suspect's condition but said he was stable.

No officers were injured in the incident, authorities said.

Police suspect the man killed the victim. He was previously accused of aggravated assault, on July 26, and released on a $25,000 bond.