Man robbed, shot by 3 suspects when arriving to meet blind date, Fort Worth police say

A man was robbed and shot when arriving to meet a blind date Thursday night, Fort Worth police said.

Around 11 p.m., police received reports a person had been shot near the 9100 block of Saddlehorn Drive. Officers said when they arrived they found a man who had been shot in the leg.

According to police, the victim was in the area to meet a blind date. When he arrived, three males robbed him and then shot him in the leg, officials said.

The victim was transported to the hospital and is expected to survive his injuries, authorities said.