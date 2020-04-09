2 Carroll ISD schools tagged with graffiti; police ask for public's help identifying suspect

This is the second time since the start of this school year that an unknown person tagged school buildings with spray paint, police said.

Southlake police are searching for a person who tagged Carroll High School and Durham Intermediate School with spray paint, the department said in a news release Friday.

The department is asking for the public's help to help identify the suspects.

A photo from police shows a person in black gloves and a black face covering.

This crime is a state jail felony due to the extent of the graffiti, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call 817-748-8915 or email dsmith@ci.southlake.tx.us.