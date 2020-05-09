Activist Dominique Alexander, others detained following incident at Dallas WalkAway Campaign rally

Dallas police said no one has been arrested or booked into jail at this time.

Activist Dominique Alexander and other individuals were transported to Dallas Police Headquarters for questioning regarding an incident at a protest, a police spokesperson said.

The incident occurred at a #WalkAway Rescue America Rally at Main Street Garden Park. The WalkAway Campaign holds events throughout the country, according to its website. It is a grassroots group that encourages people to walk away from the Democratic party.

Videos posted to social media Saturday afternoon show an encounter between Alexander and other protesters. Part of the encounter shows an unidentified man push Alexander to the ground and another unidentified man spray a person with a substance protesters believe was mace.

Violence breaks out in Dallas between Trump supporters holding a rally and Black Lives Matter counter protestors. Next Generation Action Network provided the video to @WFAA . The man wrestled to the ground is the group’s founder Dominique Alexander. pic.twitter.com/SYZvAvwLXB — Eric Alvarez (@EricWFAA) September 5, 2020

Alexander is the president and founder of the Next Generation Action Network. Their mission is to lobby for social change and equality for all regardless of race, religion, nationality, gender, sex, or age, according to the organization's website.

Video posted to the NGAN's Facebook page shows Alexander being handcuffed. During a Saturday afternoon news conference, the organization said he was arrested after being assaulted at the rally.

However, a spokesperson for DPD said at this time, no one has been arrested or booked into jail with any charges.

Police officials have not confirmed to WFAA how many people were taken in for questioning.

This is a developing story. Download our free WFAA app to stay up-to-date on all news stories in the Dallas-Fort Worth area.