SMU athletes march on campus in support of Black lives

"At SMU, where the privilege is abundant, we need to make sure we're using our privilege for human rights messages," student Tyne Dickson said.

A group of Southern Methodist University athletes held a rally and march on campus Friday in support of the Black Lives Matter movement.

The group marched around noon from Dallas Hall to Lloyd Athletic Center and back.

According to junior Tyne Dickson, who attended the event, a student-athlete group organized the event and plans to hold another protest Sept. 5.

School officials said the march was led by junior BriShonne Tollie, from women's basketball, sophomore Ra-Sun Kazadi, from football, and senior Ashton Woods, from track and field.

She said the identity of those students isn't solely that of athletes.

"They are still Black on and off the field," Dickson said after the march.

She said university leadership should support them.

"At SMU, where the privilege is abundant, we need to make sure we're using our privilege for human rights messages," Dickson said.

Organizers have created an Instagram account to give their movement a voice and share updates.

In the profile bio, the group says its goals are changing the campus culture, helping students participate in the Black Lives Matter movement, and uplift, celebrate and give space to Black voices.

SMU President R. Gerald Turner addressed the group to show his solidarity and support, according to university officials.

According to the student newspaper, a number of other school administrators joined the march, including Chief Diversity Officer Dixon Hall and Vice President of Student Affairs K.C. Mmege.

Dickson, the student-athlete, said she wants the school administration to recognize racial disparities on campus "because we've had these problems for 50 years now since desegregation."

SMU was not the only college to have athletes demonstrate Friday.

At Oklahoma, the team chose to forgo practice in lieu of a march, which include players and staff.

Video posted to the team's official Twitter account showed players and coaches marching arm and arm. The tweet read, "57 years later... still marching. March with us."