The full schedule – including concerts – for the PBR World Finals in Fort Worth

The Professional Bull Riders World Finals makes its debut at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, the event's new home after years in Las Vegas.

FORT WORTH, Texas — The best bull riders in the world have descended on Fort Worth. And they're bringing the party with them.

The Professional Bull Riders (PBR) World Finals makes its debut at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, the event's new home after years in Las Vegas and a one-time stop at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.

The PBR's Cowtown debut is going big, spread out across two weekends, beginning Friday, May 13, and wrapping up Sunday, May 22.

And a host of concerts and other festivities will be features along with the rodeo action.

Here's everything you need to know:

When is the PBR World Finals?

Here's the competition schedule, all at a Dickies Arena:

Friday, May 13 - 6:45 PM CDT

Saturday, May 14 - 6:45 PM CDT

Sunday, May 15 - 1:45 PM CDT

Thursday, May 19 - 7:45 PM CDT

Friday, May 20 - 7:45 PM CDT

Saturday, May 21 - 7:45 PM CDT

Sunday, May 22 - 8:45 AM CDT

Who's competing in the PBR World Finals?

There will be plenty of local flair to the competition, with a strong contingent of Wise County-based riders competing in the World Finals, including last year's champion, Jose Vitor Leme, originally from Brazil.

Here's the full list:

Daylon Swearingen (Piffard, New York)

(Piffard, New York) Joao Ricardo Vieira (Itatinga, Brazil)

(Itatinga, Brazil) Kaique Pacheco (Itatiba, Brazil)

(Itatiba, Brazil) Jose Vitor Leme (Ribas do Rio Pardo, Brazil)

(Ribas do Rio Pardo, Brazil) Luciano De Castro (Guzolandia, Brazil)

(Guzolandia, Brazil) Mauricio Moreira (Gaviao Peixoto, Brazil)

(Gaviao Peixoto, Brazil) Dalton Kasel (Muleshoe, Texas)

Austin Richardson (Dallas, Texas)

(Muleshoe, Texas) (Dallas, Texas) Eli Vastbinder (Statesville, North Carolina)

(Statesville, North Carolina) Derek Kolbaba (Walla Walla, Washington)

(Walla Walla, Washington) Chase Dougherty (Decatur, Texas)

(Decatur, Texas) Mason Taylor (Maypearl, Texas)

(Maypearl, Texas) Dener Barbosa (Paulo de Faria, Brazil)

(Paulo de Faria, Brazil) Eduardo Aparecido (Gouvelandia, Brazil)

(Gouvelandia, Brazil) Manoelito de Souza Junior (Itamira, Brazil)

(Itamira, Brazil) Lucas Divino (Nova Crixas, Brazil)

(Nova Crixas, Brazil) Bob Mitchell (Steelville, Missouri)

(Steelville, Missouri) Ramon de Lima (Rio Branco, Brazil)

(Rio Branco, Brazil) Clayton Sellars (Fruitland Park, Florida)

(Fruitland Park, Florida) Rafael Henrique dos Santos (Sebastianopolis, Brazil)

Dakota Louis (Browning, Montana)

(Sebastianopolis, Brazil) (Browning, Montana) Brady Fielder (Clermont, Queensland, Australia)

(Clermont, Queensland, Australia) Keyshawn Whitehorse (McCracken Springs, Utah)

(McCracken Springs, Utah) Cody Jesus (Window Rock, Arizona)

(Window Rock, Arizona) Cody Teel (College Station, Texas)

(College Station, Texas) Matt Triplett (Canton, South Dakota)

(Canton, South Dakota) Joao Henrique Lucas (Bastos, Brazil)

(Bastos, Brazil) Marco Eguchi (Poa, Brazil)

(Poa, Brazil) Marcelo Procopio Pereira (Rinopolis, Brazil)

Claudio Montanha Jr. (Pacaembu, Brazil)

(Rinopolis, Brazil) (Pacaembu, Brazil) Brady Oleson (Blackfoot, Idaho)

(Blackfoot, Idaho) Andrew Alvidrez (Seminole, Texas)

(Seminole, Texas) Silvano Alves (Pilar do Sul, Brazil)

(Pilar do Sul, Brazil) Alex Marcilio (Macaubal, Brazil)

(Macaubal, Brazil) Ezekiel Mitchell (Rockdale, Texas)

When is the PBR World Finals on TV?

CBS Sports Network will carry each night of the PBR World Finals, starting at 7 p.m. Friday, May 13.

PBR World Finals tickets

Tickets through the PBR website are sold out this weekend, but a few remain for next weekend's action, starting at around $53 through Ticketmaster.

Concerts at PBR World Finals

The PBR World Finals Concert Series will feature several big names in country music:

Charley Crockett (Friday, May 13)

Travis Tritt (Thursday, May 19)

Leann Rimes (Friday, May 20)

Robert Earl Keen (Saturday, May 21)

Here's the schedule and how to buy tickets for each concert.

Where is Dickies Arena?

Dickies Arena, which opened in 2019, is located at 1911 Montgomery Street in the Will Rogers Memorial Center, where the annual Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo is held.

While Dickies has hosted an array of events, from the NCAA tournament to professional lacrosse and concerts, the building was constructed with a primary purpose: Rodeo.

Bill Pickett Rodeo

The Bill Pickett Invitational Rodeo, which celebrates Black cowboys and cowgirls, is also being held during the PBR World Finals. The Bill Pickett runs Friday, May 13-14, June 18 and August 20 at the Cowtown Coliseum in the Fort Worth Stockyards.