A PBR event so big...they install the Texas dirt twice

The move from Las Vegas to Fort Worth brings one extra challenge: Between performances, Sir Paul McCartney will need a clean place to play.

FORT WORTH, Texas — Workers spent Tuesday at Dickies Arena hurriedly prepping for the arrival of the 2022 PBR World Finals for the first time since its migration to Fort Worth from a nearly 3-decade residence in Las Vegas. But this time, the 750 tons of Texas dirt gets to be trucked into the 14,000 seat arena...twice.

"It's our Super Bowl of bull riding and it's exciting," PBR chief marketing officer Kosha Irby told WFAA as he helped coordinate the set up at the arena that can take 48 to 72 hours to complete. "It never gets old, right? It never gets old."

The two weekend event is expected to draw as many as 100,000 people. Fort Worth officials have estimated the potential economic impact to be as much as $28 million a year for the city.

"What we're seeing is the promise that Dickies Arena has presented for us," Visit Fort Worth president Bob Jameson told WFAA a few weeks ago.

"I would spin that around," said Kosha Irby. "I would say I love what Fort Worth is doing for PBR. They have rolled out the red carpet for us. Everybody has done a phenomenal job to assist us in making this a success."

But as far as the dirt goes, Kosha Irby and his team get to do this twice!

The PBR World Finals start this weekend. The first three rounds of the 2022 PBR World Finals take place May 13-15. But the Paul McCartney concert at Dickies Arena is Tuesday May 17th. All the dirt, and whatever the bulls leave behind, has to leave so Sir McCartney has a clean place to play. Then, they get to bring all the dirt and other infrastructure back into the arena for the final five rounds held May 19-22.

"Split over two weekends with a concert in the middle. But at the end of the day we're here to try to create great experiences for our fans and riders and we're gonna do it," Irby said. "We like to say we come to your city, raise hell, and leave. And this is no exception here."