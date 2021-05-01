Overhead fire sprinkler saved Hutchins BBQ restaurant in New Year's Eve fire, officials say

Fire investigators determined the overhead fire sprinkler kept the fire from spreading until firefighters arrived

McKinney fire investigators say a sprinkler saved Hutchins BBQ restaurant when a fire broke out on New Year's Eve.

The fire sprinkler kept the fire from spreading until firefighters arrived at about 10 p.m. at the restaurant at 1201 N Tennessee Street, the city said in a news release.

When crews arrived on Dec. 31, the fire was coming from the roof at the rear of the restaurant. McKinney firefighters put it out quickly, which was helped because of a sprinkler head installed in the older part of the building. The sprinklers were installed after a fire in 2012.

The cause of the fire is still listed as accidental/undetermined, the city said.