Cause of New Year's Eve fire at Hutchins BBQ under investigation, McKinney officials say

Officials said they do not have any information on how long the restaurant will need to be closed for repairs.

The cause of a New Year's Eve fire at Hutchins BBQ in McKinney is under investigation, fire officials said.

Crews arrived just before 10 p.m. to find flames coming out of the roof at the back of the restaurant at 1301 N. Tennessee St.

Firefighters were able to get the fire controlled quickly, officials said. One employee had been inside at the time and was able to get out safely. The restaurant was closed at the time.

While fire investigators were at the scene all night, they have not yet determined the cause of the fire.