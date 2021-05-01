COVID-19 updates: Tarrant County reports more than 1,400 hospitalizations 2 days in a row

Tarrant County reported its second-highest total of hospitalizations Tuesday. The record was reported just one day ago.

For the second day in a row, Tarrant County reported more than 1,400 hospitalizations of confirmed COVID-19 patients.

On Tuesday afternoon, health officials reported there were 1,426 beds occupied by COVID-19 patients and nearly 2,000 new cases. Eight more deaths were also confirmed.

The current number of COVID-19 patients in Tarrant County area-hospitals is the second-highest total reported since the start of the pandemic. The record-high was announced one day ago when 1,428 patients with COVID-19 were reported, according to the county's dashboard.

Hospitalizations have continued to increase in the past month, as there were 842 patients on Dec. 5. compared to the current amount.

Overall, as a state, health officials reported nearly 13,000 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 Monday afternoon.

Due to the hospitalization rate, Texas Health Resources announced Tuesday morning that it will postpone all outpatient elective and non-essential surgeries and procedures.

Carroll Head Football Coach Riley Dodge tests positive for COVID-19

Carroll Head Football Coach Riley Dodge announced Tuesday that he tested positive for coronavirus and is isolating at home.

This means Dodge will miss Saturday’s state semi-final match-up against Duncanville.

“While this is certainly disappointing timing for me, I am taking care of myself and getting the rest I need, expecting a full recovery. It’s important to me that we follow our typical protocols and schedule, keeping everyone focused on the kids, and on this week’s game," Dodge said in a written statement.