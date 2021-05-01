1 in custody after man fatally shot in North Richland Hills, police say

One person is in custody after a man was shot and killed overnight Tuesday in North Richland Hills, police said.
Officers responded around 2:30 a.m. to the shooting near the intersection of Davis Boulevard and Boulevard 26.
When they arrived, they found a man with gunshot wounds, police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene. His name has not been released.
Police said they currently have a man in custody who is considered a person of interest in connection to the shooting, but did not provide any more details about what might have happened.