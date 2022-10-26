Wednesday's Child: Brothers Everett, Elijah and Ezra will soon mark 3 years in foster care. They dream of being adopted by loving parents

In February 2023, brothers Everett, Elijah and Ezra will mark three years in foster care.

Today's Wednesday's Child is a group of three brothers who will melt your heart the moment you meet them -- not just because of who they are, but because of what they are going through.

The kindness of strangers at the State Fair of Texas planted a seed of hope in the three brothers in foster care.

Brothers Everett, Elijah and Ezra visited the Magnolia Beer Garden, where they learned how to make deep fried pop tarts. They also visited Big Tex Urban Farms, where they learned how to grow fruits and vegetables.

"I want to plant seeds where everyone can be kind to each other," said 12-year-old Everett.

"I'm a kid that's really nice and kind to people. I be respectful. Yes, ma’am. No, ma’am. Stuff like that," he said about his manners.

Elijah, 11, never meets a stranger!

"I'm funny, and I'm fun, and I'm cool," he said confidently.

Ezra, 5, is so cute, you just want to pinch his cheeks when you meet him!

"I love my brothers very much," he said in a shy voice.

In February 2023, these brothers will mark three years in foster care.

"They mean my life to me," Everett said. "I will protect them with all my heart."

Elijah and Ezra live together.

"It's sad that I don't get to be with my big brother," said Elijah.

Everett is in a separate placement from his younger brothers.

"It makes me feel sad," he said.

Everett, Elijah and Ezra's CPS caseworker says they need an attentive family who's active and has a lot of energy to keep up with them.

"I want a good family that is supportive and can protect us all," said Everett.

They need parents who will help to wash away the sadness of not being together and adopt them together.

"I love my brothers very much," said little Ezra.

And for the forever family who takes them in, Everett, Ezra and Elijah make you this promise:

"We will love you with all our hearts because y'all will be our new parents," said Elijah.

He wants to be a foster parent one day to help other children who have suffered like he has. He will remind them that they matter and says he will allow them to have some fun.

He will give what he wants for him and his brothers, which is very simple. They want love.

For more information on how to adopt Everett, Elijah and Ezra, please send all approved home studies to LaQueena Warren at LaQueena.Warren@dfps.texas.gov. Please remember to include their names within the subject line.