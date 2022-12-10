Wednesday's Child: After 4 years in foster care, these 3 siblings are hoping they'll be a family's forever prize

Krissa, Neveah and Richard have been in foster care for four years.

DALLAS — Let's introduce you to 9-year-old Krissa, 6-year-old Nevaeh and 6-year-old Richard.

WFAA met up with them at the State Fair of Texas, where the only two rules were to smile and have fun.

From high up at the State Fair of Texas and from down below, Krissa, Nevaeh and Richard had a blast -- mustard faces and all!

"Because I'm not scared of heights," said Richard about the wonderful time he had at the fair.

Richard is very brave and smart.

"I like to learn and I like to read anything!" he said emphatically.

And we learned that he, Krissa and Nevaeh love being together and spreading love wherever they go.

"I'm kind and I like ballet. My favorite colors are all the colors of the rainbow except for pink and purple," said Krissa.

They were all proud to win prizes at the fair, but little sister Nevaeh was even more proud to tell WFAA what her name spells backwards.

"Heaven," she said with a smile.

Her honesty is heavenly.

"My friends tell me I talk too much!" she said.

Nothing wrong with that, Nevaeh!

In case you were wondering. Yes. Nevaeh and Richard are twins. And like proper twins, they annoy each other.

"My brother is kind of funny and kind of nice," said Nevaeh.

Again, she's honest! But they have a deep bond. All three of the children have a close connection.

"I want to be in the same home with them because I love them," said Richard.

He, Krissa and Neveah have been in foster care for four years. Right now, Krissa, the oldest, is separated from her two younger twin siblings.

There's only one word to describe it: sad.

When asked how they feel about their current placements, each one of them responded the same way. They are sad because they are not all three together.

"We don't wanna [sic] have to make visits and stuff like that," said Krissa.

Krissa, Neveah and Richard want to be together under the same roof.

What they ask for is so simple.

"A family who loves me," said Richard.

Richard, Nevaeh and Krissa hope a forever family will see the three of them as the real prize and adopt them -- together.

For more information on how to adopt these three siblings, please send all approved home studies to LaQueena Warren at LaQueena.Warren@dfps.texas.gov. Please remember to include Krissa, Nevaeh and Richard's names within the subject line.

If you're not licensed, please visit adoptchildren.org to find out more information on how to become licensed to foster and/or adopt or contact LaQueena Warren at 817-304-1272.