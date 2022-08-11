x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Back To School

Everything you need to know about back-to-school season in North Texas

Are you ready for back to school?
Credit: AP

TEXAS, USA — With back-to-school season in full swing, here is what you need to know about in North Texas.

When does school start for North Texas districts?

Depending on where you live in North Texas, it varies. 

Here's a full list of districts and their start dates.

Where can my child get free school supplies?

Several school supply drives have come and gone, but there are a few left! 

Check our list here for updates. 

My child's district requires a clear backpack this year. Why?

Several school districts are implementing a clear or mesh backpack policy for the upcoming school year. 

Districts have reassesses or upgraded their security efforts following the deadly May shooting in Uvalde, Texas. 

Read about why Dallas ISD is one of many districts implementing this new policy.

Related Articles

 

Paid Advertisement

More Videos

In Other News

Health Check: New breast cancer treatment, 'Back to School' advice

Before You Leave, Check This Out