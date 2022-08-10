Richardson ISD school board to discuss cell phone restrictions for middle, high schools

According to the board's action item, the goal is to let students carry their phones in pouches that would limit access to them throughout the day.

RICHARDSON, Texas — The Richardson ISD (RISD) school board is scheduled to meet at 6 p.m. Thursday to a long agenda. One of the most controversial subjects on that agenda is a proposal that would limit some students' access to their cell phones.

The action item is listed on the agenda as V.E.: Consider Under RFCSP #22-196 - Acquisition Cell Phone Free School Environment Program. The rule would apply to the districts "secondary campuses," meaning middle and high schools.

Under the proposal, students would have to put their phones in protective cases that would be locked throughout the school day. Students wouldn't be able to access their phones until the end of the day.

The action item says administrators think it's "necessary" to restrict cell phone access so there can be "an orderly learning environment on Richardson ISD secondary campuses".

According to the action item, Superintendent Tabitha Branum also recommends the Board approves the program. The school board hopes to start the program at a price no higher than $401,000.

If approved, the school board has already found a company that would be involved in the program.

The action item says 11 potential vendors looked at a notice of the program that was sent by the RISD Purchasing Department. Yondr, Inc. was the only company that submitted a response.

"RISD staff reviewed and scored the submission. The solution proposed by Yondr, Inc. closely meets the districts' function, technical, cost and vendor fit requirements."

According to the company's website, their phone pouches have been used for concerts, events and in schools. Students would have to put their phone in a pouch that would automatically lock in the schools. The pouch would unlock as they leave.

The Yondr website says they've been making phone-free spaces in schools since 2014. According to the RISD action item, the company has similar programs in five school districts across the state.