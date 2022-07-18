Richardson ISD names lone finalist for superintendent opening

Current interim superintendent Tabitha Branum was named the lone finalist.

RICHARDSON, Texas — The Richardson Independent School District didn't have to look very far in the search for its new superintendent.

Seven months after the district's previous leader resigned, Richardson ISD has named current interim superintendent Tabitha Branum as the lone finalist for the superintendent position.

Branum will now wait 21 days before formally taking the position. The district said the school board will meet on Aug. 9 to finalize the decision.

"I’m grateful for the trust that our Board has placed in me, and I accept this responsibility with great excitement for the future of Richardson ISD, our students, our staff, and our community," Branum said in a statement. "As an RISD parent, resident, and taxpayer, I’m fully invested in the success of our schools and am committed to providing the very best educational opportunities for all students."

Branum replaces Dr. Jeannie Stone, who submitted her resignation on Dec. 13, 2021, following disagreements between Stone and members of the school board and public about COVID-19 precautions and mask-wearing rules, as well as issues related to equity and inclusion programs.

The superintendent position was officially opened and posted on June 1. The district had set a goal of naming a finalist by July 18.

According to the district, Branum began her classroom teaching career at Coppell ISD in 1997 and served as an assistant principal during her career.