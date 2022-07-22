Here's when school starts back up at school districts around North Texas

Need to know when school starts up again for your district? We've got you covered.

DALLAS — As summer vacation comes to a close, families are preparing to send their kids back to school, get their school supplies and new clothes for the new school year.

But when does school actually start? Depending on where you are in North Texas, it varies.

Luckily, we've got a whole list of school districts around North Texas to let you know when your child needs to head back to class.

Here's when school starts for each of the districts, organized by date.

Monday, Aug. 8

Garland ISD

Tuesday, Aug. 9

Mesquite ISD

Wednesday, Aug. 10

Allen ISD

Frisco ISD

Lewisville ISD

Plano ISD

Thursday, Aug. 11

Crowley ISD

Denton ISD

Forney ISD

Little Elm ISD

Waxahachie ISD

Wylie ISD

Monday, Aug. 15

Arlington ISD

Dallas ISD

DeSoto ISD

Fort Worth ISD

Grand Prairie ISD

Irving ISD

Red Oak ISD

Tuesday, Aug. 16

Granbury ISD

Richardson ISD

Wednesday, Aug. 17