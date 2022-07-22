x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Education

Here's when school starts back up at school districts around North Texas

Need to know when school starts up again for your district? We've got you covered.

More Videos

DALLAS — As summer vacation comes to a close, families are preparing to send their kids back to school, get their school supplies and new clothes for the new school year. 

But when does school actually start? Depending on where you are in North Texas, it varies. 

Luckily, we've got a whole list of school districts around North Texas to let you know when your child needs to head back to class. 

Here's when school starts for each of the districts, organized by date. 

Monday, Aug. 8

  • Garland ISD

Tuesday, Aug. 9

  • Mesquite ISD

Wednesday, Aug. 10

  • Allen ISD
  • Frisco ISD
  • Lewisville ISD
  • Plano ISD

Thursday, Aug. 11

  • Crowley ISD
  • Denton ISD
  • Forney ISD
  • Little Elm ISD
  • Waxahachie ISD
  • Wylie ISD

Monday, Aug. 15

  • Arlington ISD
  • Dallas ISD
  • DeSoto ISD
  • Fort Worth ISD
  • Grand Prairie ISD
  • Irving ISD
  • Red Oak ISD

Tuesday, Aug. 16

  • Granbury ISD
  • Richardson ISD

Wednesday, Aug. 17

  • Aledo ISD
  • Burleson ISD
  • Birdville ISD
  • Coppell ISD
  • Grapevine/Colleyville ISD
  • Keller ISD
  • Mansfield ISD
  • Weatherford ISD

Related Articles

Paid Advertisement