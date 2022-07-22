Here's when school starts back up at school districts around North Texas

DALLAS — As summer vacation comes to a close, families are preparing to send their kids back to school, get their school supplies and new clothes for the new school year.
But when does school actually start? Depending on where you are in North Texas, it varies.
Luckily, we've got a whole list of school districts around North Texas to let you know when your child needs to head back to class.
Here's when school starts for each of the districts, organized by date.
Monday, Aug. 8
- Garland ISD
Tuesday, Aug. 9
- Mesquite ISD
Wednesday, Aug. 10
- Allen ISD
- Frisco ISD
- Lewisville ISD
- Plano ISD
Thursday, Aug. 11
- Crowley ISD
- Denton ISD
- Forney ISD
- Little Elm ISD
- Waxahachie ISD
- Wylie ISD
Monday, Aug. 15
- Arlington ISD
- Dallas ISD
- DeSoto ISD
- Fort Worth ISD
- Grand Prairie ISD
- Irving ISD
- Red Oak ISD
Tuesday, Aug. 16
- Granbury ISD
- Richardson ISD
Wednesday, Aug. 17
- Aledo ISD
- Burleson ISD
- Birdville ISD
- Coppell ISD
- Grapevine/Colleyville ISD
- Keller ISD
- Mansfield ISD
- Weatherford ISD