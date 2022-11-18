Dallas, Fort Worth mayors proclaim National Adoption Day as 'Celebrate the Love Day'

As part of the proclamations, each city's skyline will also be lit up white -- the official color of adoption awareness -- on the night of November 19, 2022.

DALLAS — For the second year in a row, WFAA is celebrating National Adoption Day -- which falls this year on November 19 -- by airing an adoption-centric broadcast special called "Celebrate The Love."

And, after winning the National Association of Broadcasters' 2022 Service to America Award for last year's inaugural special, the station getting a little addition support for its efforts in its second annual celebration.

Both Mayor Eric Johnson of Dallas and Mayor Mattie Parker of Fort Worth have proclaimed Saturday, November 19, 2022, as "Celebrate the Love Day" in honor of WFAA’s commitment to adoption awareness.

Beyond formal proclamations, both cities plan on celebrating National Adoption Day by turning buildings within their downtown skylines white -- the official color of adoption awareness.

Additionally in Dallas, the Omni Dallas Hotel and Reunion Tower will also include "Celebrate the Love Day"-themed light shows as part of their displays.

"Our skyline will be lit up and white in honor of all of those who bring awareness to foster care and adoption," Mayor Johnson said. "So, join me on November 19th as we celebrate the love for all of our families."