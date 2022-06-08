WFAA earns National Association of Broadcasters' 2022 Service to America Award

This latest honor follows WFAA winning a handful of National Press Photographer’s Association awards, including a win for 2022 large-market station of the year

DALLAS — WFAA was presented with a national award recognizing the station's commitment to raising adoption awareness this week.

On Tuesday night at the Anthem Theatre in Washington, D.C., the National Association of Broadcasters presented WFAA with its 2022 Service to America Award in the Service to Community Award for Television category, recognizing the station's ongoing commitment to raising adoption awareness through its 40-years-running "Wednesday’s Child" series as well as the company's 2021 "Celebrate the Love" adoption special.

This latest honor comes on the heels of WFAA winning a handful of awards from the National Press Photographer’s Association, including a win for 2022 large-market station of the year.

"I am so proud of this award because it represents all that we stand for, in serving the greater good of our community, and because of the involvement of so many of you on our team who have a very personal connection to adoption," WFAA president and general manager Brad Ramsey said in his acceptance speech on Tuesday.