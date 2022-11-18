Gay Fort Worth couple didn't think they'd ever adopt -- until they saw Jace's Wednesday's Child story

"The things that we thought would disqualify us made us better parents," said Craig.

Example video title will go here for this video

FORT WORTH, Texas — David Craig and George Massad never thought about having kids until it "kinda just happened."

The two men from Fort Worth have been married nine years and their lives changed the moment they saw a Wednesday's Child special report on WFAA.

They heard about Jace's story -- a young man in foster care who identified as queer and was looking for a forever home.

"The things that we thought would disqualify us made us better parents," said Craig.

Massad had always felt being gay and being older would be barriers to adoption and realized quickly the opposite was true. It was just about a month's time from when the couple had reached out to the agency to the time Jace's placement was approved.

Jace, 16, has been with David and George in their home since June of 2022.

"Honestly, this is like the first time I actually felt loved and cared about," said Jace.

"I see a lot of myself in him," said Craig.

Together now for five months, it's been an adjustment for all and for some of the reasons you can imagine with a teenager.

"They don't want to get up in the morning, don't want to take a shower, or brush their teeth," David and George laughed.

Jace is now a sophomore, and is in band. David and George are navigating the ups and downs of being new parents. The Fort Worth couple hopes their story reaches other LGBTQ couples and encourages them into considering adoption.