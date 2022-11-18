Built through kinship adoption, this North Texas family is thriving

DALLAS — Richard and Laura Espino have eight kids.
They each had a child from a previous relationship, plus two biological children together. Then, after legally adopting three siblings through kinship adoption, they got a surprise phone call notifying them of an opportunity to add another sibling to their family.
They didn’t hesitate -- and they believe that keeping siblings together is of the utmost importance.
There are many benefits to becoming licensed to adopt including:
- a college tuition waiver that allows a child to attend any state school in Texas free of charge
- a monthly stipend to help care for the child
- Medicaid
The Espinos worked with Buckner International to formally adopt their children. Learn more about that organization here.