Adoption

Built through kinship adoption, this North Texas family is thriving

Richard and Laura Espino share their family story and decision to grow their family through kinship adoption.
Credit: WFAA

DALLAS — Richard and Laura Espino have eight kids. 

They each had a child from a previous relationship, plus two biological children together. Then, after legally adopting three siblings through kinship adoption, they got a surprise phone call notifying them of an opportunity to add another sibling to their family. 

They didn’t hesitate -- and they believe that keeping siblings together is of the utmost importance.

There are many benefits to becoming licensed to adopt including:

  • a college tuition waiver that allows a child to attend any state school in Texas free of charge
  • a monthly stipend to help care for the child
  • Medicaid

The Espinos worked with Buckner International to formally adopt their children. Learn more about that organization here.

