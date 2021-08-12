'Our family is heartbroken for the officers': Father of man killed by Fort Worth police officer said he suffered from mental illness

"I don't think anyone can recall one unkind word that he said to another person," Davis said.

FORT WORTH, Texas — Just one day after his son, Mitchell Davis, was shot and killed by a Fort Worth police officer, Rob Davis said he wants people to know who his son was.

"I don't think anyone can recall one unkind word that he said to another person," Davis said.

Davis said his 29-year-old son was a brother to his five siblings, an uncle and a friend to many. He coached tennis, and he was kind.

He also struggled with mental illness.

“We have worked relentlessly with him, with medical professionals and counselors. Our family has rallied around him," Davis said. "In the end, it was becoming overwhelming, and he was terrified he was going to hurt someone."

On Tuesday, Davis said Mitchell took his dog for a walk. While on that walk, he called 911. He told the dispatcher he had a "Glock", he was going to hurt someone and he felt like he was possessed.

Three officers responded.

In partial body camera footage that was released, Davis can be seen reaching into his pocket and pulling out what appears to be a gun and pointing it at officers.

Rob Davis said his son had an Airsoft gun.

"It looks like a gun," Davis said. "You would never be able to tell the difference.”

Fort Worth Police Chief Neil Noakes released a prepared, recorded video statement with the partial body camera footage. In it, he called the incident tragic and said it effects Davis' family as well as the officers involved and their families.

“Our family is heartbroken for the officers," Davis said. "Our heart goes out because we have the deepest admiration and respect and appreciation for what law enforcement does.”

Davis said his son had shared suicidal thoughts in the past, had utilized suicide prevention hotlines and sought help, but over the past few weeks had shared more thoughts about taking his own life.

He said, ‘I just don’t think I can stop this from happening, and I don’t belong here anymore,'" Davis said.

Davis said he believe his son did what he did on purpose.

"I just don't think he had it in him to do it himself...to harm himself," Davis said.

Davis and his family are heartbroken and mourning. He said his son was deeply loved by everyone who knew him, and even though his struggle with mental health changed his personality in the last few years of his life, he made a positive impact on the people around him.