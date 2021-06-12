Court documents reveal more details about what led to fatal shooting of Mesquite police officer

The warrant said Jaime Jaramillo, 37, of Balch Springs was talking with his girlfriend when his wife and daughter showed up.

MESQUITE, Texas — The man who shot and killed Mesquite police Officer Richard Houston was allegedly cheating on his wife and was confronted by her in a Mesquite grocery store parking lot, where chaos ensued and the shooting happened, according to an arrest warrant affidavit obtained by WFAA.

The warrant said Jaime Jaramillo, 37, was confronted by his wife and daughter at an Albertson's grocery store, located at 1500 S. Beltline Road.

An argument ensued, and the girlfriend called 911, which dispatched an officer to the store.

When the officer, Houston, pulled up, he was approached by Jaramillo's daughter, who said they caught Jaramillo cheating on her mother.

The warrant said Houston tried to talk with Jaramillo, but Jaramillo shot and killed him. Jaramillo then shot himself in the head.

Jaramillo was taken to a hospital, where he remained this week.

After the shooting of Houston, the warrant said, Jaramillo's wife, Juventina Vazques Bences, picked up her husband's gun and charged at the girlfriend, threatening to kill her.

"Get out," Vazques Bences allegedly told the girlfriend, who was in a vehicle, according to the warrant. "I'm going to kill you."

Vazques Bences was arrested and faces a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon for allegedly threatening the other woman.

Police said Vazques Bences is being held in custody, as she is undocumented.

Houston joined the Mesquite Police Department in January 2001. He had worked in patrol, on SWAT for more than 10 years and as an investigator, working burglaries and thefts, homeland security and juvenile gang cases, police said in a news release.

He leaves behind a wife and three children.

The Mesquite Police Department said a donation page was set up to help the Houston family.