COVID-19 updates: Dallas County reports 13 more deaths, including 4 residents found dead at home

The last time there were more than 250 hospitalizations in Tarrant County was on Nov. 3, when there were 253.

TEXAS, USA — Dallas County health officials says 13 more residents have died from COVID-19. This brings the total to 5,280 deaths since tracking began in March 2020, according to the report.

The deaths include:

A Desoto woman in her 30’s, who died in an area hospital ED and had underlying high-risk health conditions.

A Dallas man in his 30’s who was found dead at home and had underlying high-risk health conditions.

A Grand Prairie woman in her 50’s who had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high-risk health conditions.

A Dallas man in his 50’s who was found dead at home and had underlying high-risk health conditions.

A Grand Prairie woman in her 50’s who had been critically ill in an area hospital and did not have underlying high-risk health conditions.

An Irving woman in her 50’s who had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high-risk health conditions.

A Dallas man in his 60’s who had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high-risk health conditions.

A Richardson woman in her 60’s who had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high-risk health conditions.

A Cedar Hill man in his 60’s who had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high-risk health conditions.

A man in his 60’s who had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high-risk health conditions.

A Dallas man in his 70’s who was found dead at home and had underlying high-risk health conditions.

A Dallas woman in her 80’s who had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high-risk health conditions.

A Dallas man in his 80’s who was found dead at home and did not have underlying high risk health conditions.

Dallas County Health and Human Services also reported 372 additional positive cases, including 284 confirmed cases and 88 probable cases. This brings the total to 350,842 confirmed cases since tracking began in March.

Officials said there are currently 26 active long-term care facility outbreaks; a total of 4,867 residents and 2,884 health care workers in long-term facilities in Dallas have been diagnosed with COVID-19.

Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins continues to urge residents to stay vigilant, to practice social distancing, to wear a mask and to get the COVID-19 vaccine and booster shots.

“This weekend Dallas County Health and Human Services and my staff held vaccination events in a variety of places in Dallas County. And there's ample vaccine at drug stores, grocers, and other pharmacies," Jenkins said. "It's very important that people who received their second dose more than six months ago, or a J&J more than two months ago get their booster as soon as possible, so that they can continue to have the maximum vaccine protection against COVID-19."

DCHHS says a vaccination clinic is open at the Dallas College Eastfield campus location at 3737 Motley Drive in Mesquite. The hours are from Tuesday--Saturday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. A weekly pop-up vaccination takes place at Fair Park on Sundays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Tarrant County hospitalizations remain below 250 for 32nd straight day

Tarrant County Public Health reported Monday there are currently 233 people hospitalized with COVID-19. There were 241 hospitalizations the previous day.

COVID-19 patients currently make up 6% of the total hospital bed capacity.

Health officials reported two new COVID-19 deaths Friday, which included an Arlington man in his 50s and a Fort Worth man in his 90s.

There have now been 4,924 total deaths in the county since tracking began in March 2020.

There were also 435 new COVID-19 cases Monday. There have been 372,879 total cases in the county since tracking began in March 2020.

As of last Wednesday, there have been 2,897,133 total doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered in Tarrant County, according to health officials.

Denton County health officials report 54 hospitalizations

Denton County Public Health reported there are currently 60 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in the county, up from 57 on Sunday.

The county currently has a 14-day average of 53 hospitalizations.

There are currently seven ICU beds currently available in the county's hospitals.

Health officials also reported 137 new COVID-19 cases. There have now been 111,758 total cases in the county since tracking began in March 2020.

There are currently 208,371 people in Denton County who have received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, 199,268 who have received their second dose and 1,158 who have received their third dose.

89 new cases in Collin County, state health officials say

There were 89 new COVID-19 cases in Collin County Monday, according to data from the Texas Department of State Health Services. There were 34 cases reported Sunday.

County health officials do not report daily case count statistics.

The county's current 14-day case count average is 96, state data shows. The record average of 708 cases happened from Dec. 31 to Jan. 13.

Collin County health officials said the county currently has 134 people hospitalized with COVID-19 as of Monday. This is up from 125 on Friday, the last day this statistic was reported.

COVID-19 patients make up 5% of Collin County's total hospital bed capacity, according to county data.

State officials report hospitalizations have remained below 3,000 for 31st straight day

On Monday, state health officials reported there are currently 2,971 COVID-19 hospitalizations in Texas. This is up from 2,939 the previous day.

The state currently has had fewer than 3,000 hospitalizations for 31 consecutive days. The last time it was above 3,000 was on Nov. 4, when there were 3,018 hospitalizations.

The record-high number of hospitalizations happened on Jan. 11, when there were 14,218 patients in Texas hospitals.

The state currently has a 14-day average of 2,809 hospitalizations.

State officials report 1,680 new cases

State health officials reported 1,680 new cases of COVID-19 Monday, up from 1,140 cases Sunday.

Texas has had fewer than 10,000 daily cases every day since Oct. 7.

The state's current 14-day average is 1,964 cases.

The record-high average happened from Jan. 4-17 when it was 18,915.

State health officials report 55 new cases in long-term care facilities

There were 55 new COVID-19 cases added in nursing facilities and assisted living facilities Monday, state health officials said. This is up from 43 on Friday, the last day these cases were reported.

In November, these facilities averaged 50 new cases a day.