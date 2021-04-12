Mesquite police identify suspect who shot, killed officer outside grocery store

Jamie Jaramillo is currently listed in stable condition at a local hospital, according to the Mesquite Police Department.

The suspect who fatally shot a Mesquite police officer outside a grocery store has been identified, officials say.

Mesquite police said 37-year-old Jamie Jaramillo, of Balch Springs, will face multiple charges, including the capital murder of a peace officer after shooting and killing Officer Richard Houston outside Albertson’s Friday, Dec. 3.

According to police, Houston was responding to a disturbance involving Jaramillo near the grocery store in the 1500 block of South Beltline Road.

Police said during the investigation, Houston was shot multiple times and Jaramillo was also shot.

Houston was rushed to Baylor Medical Center in Dallas, where he died. He was a 21-year veteran with the Mesquite Police Department.

“This was a senseless act of violence," Mesquite Police Chief David Gill said. "Richard was a great officer, friend, father, and husband. Please keep his family and our family in your prayers."

Jaramillo was also taken to a local hospital, where he was listed in critical yet stable condition, police said.

Police have not released any further details surrounding what led to the gunfire. The investigation is ongoing.

Houston joined the Mesquite Police Department in January 2001. He had worked in patrol, on SWAT for more than 10 years and as an investigator, working burglaries and thefts, homeland security and juvenile gang cases, police said in a news release.

He leaves behind a wife and three children.

The Mesquite Police Department said a donation page was set up to help the Houston family.