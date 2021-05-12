Hundreds gather in front of Mesquite PD headquarters to honor officer who was fatally shot

A community of residents and officers held a candlelight vigil Sunday night to remember officer Richard Houston.

MESQUITE, Texas — With heavy hearts, hundreds gathered in front of the Mesquite Police Department headquarters Sunday in honor of officer Richard Houston.

The fallen officer's mother, brother and nephew attended the candlelight vigil showing courage and prayed with the community.

Houston was shot Friday afternoon while responding to a disturbance near an Albertson's grocery store in the 1500 block of South Beltline Road in Mesquite.

There was an exchange of gunfire between Houston and the suspect, according to police. The officer taken to Baylor Medical Center in Dallas, where he died.

At Sunday's vigil, a heartbroken community continued to mourn the loss of the 21-year veteran of the police force. Houston was a married father of three children.

The wife of another Mesquite officer talked about her husband's last interaction with Houston. "Saw him on Tuesday. They joked and had a good laugh together, and that was the last time he saw him."

This takes courage. @MesquitePD_TX Police officer Richard Houston’s mother, brothers, & nephew left with broken hearts. They’re at the prayer vigil hoping for strength. 💙@wfaa pic.twitter.com/YqOJ0tYI4r — Malini Basu (@MaliniBasu_) December 6, 2021

Funeral arrangements were also made Sunday, and Mesquite police said the public is welcome to attend. The service is set for Thursday, Dec. 9 at Lake Pointe Church in Rockwall. Visitation is from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. and the service is scheduled for 12 p.m. to 2 p.m.

Houston had received 48 letters of commendation in his career as an officer, according to police, including two life-saving awards.

In April, he was honored with a Certificate of Merit when he helped prevent a suicide attempt by a person accused of stealing a car.

The Mesquite Police Department said a donation page was set up to help the Houston family.