FORT WORTH, Texas — One person died Thursday night after two trucks crashed, Fort Worth police said.

The crash happened around 11:20 p.m. at the intersection of Saginaw Boulevard and Heritage Trace Parkway.

Officers at the scene told WFAA one of the trucks was hit broadside in the crash. Detectives are investigating the cause.

One of the drivers was pronounced dead at the scene, while the other was not hurt in the crash, according to police.