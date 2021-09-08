'My best friend and my sister all in one': Waxahachie teen killed in crash remembered by family and friends

Titiana Errisuriz loved people and wanted to be a nurse. “She made everyone laugh. No matter what, she would crack a joke, anywhere, anytime," her sister said.

WAXAHACHIE, Texas — WFAA is learning more about the weekend crash in Waxahachie that killed one teenager and left five other teens hospitalized. The kids were supposed to be getting ready to start school later this week. Instead, they’re planning for a funeral and a candlelight vigil.

“It hurts being here,” said Cera Trevino, a close friend of the victim.

Standing on the quiet street in Waxahachie isn’t a place Cera Trevino thought she would be saying goodbye to Titiana Errisuriz, one of her closest friends, who died in the crash Saturday at just 16 years old.

“She lit up the room, you knew she was there," Trevino said.

Around 2:30 Saturday afternoon, Titiana Errisuriz was behind the wheel of a Honda Accord when authorities say she crashed at a curve on 122 Shoreside Trail and ended up driving off the left side of the road, hitting a culvert.

There were five other teens inside the car, including her cousins, friends and younger brother.

“He had brain injuries," Trevino said of Errisuriz's brother.

“Speeding. It was a speeding tragic accident. I wish I could take it back, but can’t,” Titiana’s older sister Isabella Errisuriz said.

Isabella just lost her partner in crime.

“She’s hilarious, she’s my best friend, my sister, all in one,” Isabella said.

Isabella said Titiana wanted to get ready and look pretty for her first day of school on Thursday at Global High School.

“They were on their way to a friend’s house to die her hair, to get ready for school. They were like two houses away, that was it,” Isabella said.

Titiana loved people and wanted to be a nurse.

“She made everyone laugh. No matter what, she would crack a joke, anywhere, anytime. She had a huge heart,” Isabella said.

Neighbors are keeping the memorial alive where Titiana died.

“I really wish I got to tell her bye,” Trevino said.