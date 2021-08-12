I-35W crash in north Fort Worth shuts down northbound TEXpress lanes; 6 hurt

Fire department officials said a tow truck was hauling a vehicle when the vehicle came loose from the truck.

FORT WORTH, Texas — A multiple-vehicle crash shut down part of northbound Interstate 35W in north Fort Worth on Thursday afternoon.

Fire department officials said a tow truck was hauling a vehicle when the vehicle came loose from the truck.

The crash happened near North Tarrant Parkway. The two TEXpress Lanes on northbound I-35W were shut down and one regular lane was also shut down.

Five people were being treated for minor injuries and one reportedly had serious injuries. The patient who was seriously injured had to be remove from their vehicle by rescue crews, officials said.

Drivers should expect delays near the crash as crews work to clean up the wreckage.