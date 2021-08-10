Man killed, 3 young children injured in southern Dallas rollover crash

The crash happened at about 10:15 p.m. on the 7000 block of Great Trinity Forest Way, near South Jim Miller Road and U.S. 175.

DALLAS — A man was killed and three young children injured in a rollover crash in southern Dallas on Monday night, police said.

The victims were riding in a 2000 Nissan Pathfinder when the vehicle struck a curb and went airborne, rolling over several times before coming to a stop on the side of the road, police said.

All four people in the SUV, the adult driver and three children under the age of five, were ejected in the crash. The vehicle came to a stop near an area with construction cones and barriers along the road.

The driver died at the scene, police said. The three children were taken to Children's Medical Center. One child was in serious condition while the other two were expected to survive their injuries, according to police.

The driver's name has not been released yet.