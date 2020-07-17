One person dead after crash on I-20, Arlington police say

According to officials, a vehicle lost control and crashed into a concrete median.

ARLINGTON, Texas — One person was killed and two others were injured after a two-vehicle crash Thursday night in the 7100 block of West Interstate 20, Arlington police say.

According to officials, a vehicle lost control and crashed into a concrete median. That vehicle was occupied by two people.

The driver was pronounced dead on the scene, police say. The second person was transported to the hospital, where officials say, they are expected to survive.

The sole occupant of the second vehicle involved did not suffer any serious injuries, officials say.

Police say all westbound lanes were briefly closed but that one lane has been reopened to allow for traffic to get by.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

