Woman caught in crossfire during argument, police say

DALLAS — A woman was struck by gunfire during an argument Friday morning in the 4800 block of Colonial Avenue, Dallas police say.
According to officials, two men were arguing and began firing shots. That is when the woman was caught in the crossfire and struck in the leg.
Officers say the victim is expected to survive. This is an ongoing investigation.
