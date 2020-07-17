One person killed, another injured in convenience store shooting, police say

According to officials, the suspect felt "he had been disrespected by someone" inside of the store earlier in the day.

DALLAS — One person is dead and another is injured after a shooting Thursday night at a convenience store in the 1400 block of South Ewing Ave, police say.

According to officials, the suspect felt "he had been disrespected by someone" inside of the store earlier in the day. Officers say, he returned to the store around 11:15 p.m. and opened fire.

A disturbance near a convenient store on Ewing ends with two men shot. One victim has died. Dallas Homicide Detectives on scene. pic.twitter.com/2zFgn2FMJa — Mike Forbes (@mikeforbeswfaa) July 17, 2020

Both victims were transported to the hospital after being shot, police say.

One of the victims died and the condition of the second is unknown at this time, according to officials. This is an ongoing investigation.