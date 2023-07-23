One dead, three injured after suspect shoots at group in Northwest Dallas, police say

The shooting happened near Bachman Lake Park early Sunday.

DALLAS — A shooting in the Northwest Dallas area left one person dead and three others injured early Sunday, police said.

Police said they responded to the shooting around 3:45 a.m. in the 3300 block of Sheila Lane, near the intersection of West Northwest Highway and Webb Chapel Extension road.

According to police, investigators believe an unknown suspect in a vehicle shot at the victims and then left the area. Four people were transported to a hospital.

One person died from his injuries, one is in critical condition and two others are stable, according to police. The person who died has not yet been identified.

Further details were not immediately released as the investigation continues.