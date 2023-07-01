Dallas man fatally shot while riding a scooter in Garland, police say

Police say the victims were riding a scooter on South Shiloh Road when a suspect in another vehicle shot at them.

GARLAND, Texas — Police in Garland are investigating a shooting that killed a Dallas resident on Tuesday evening.

The shooting was reported at 7:20 p.m. on July 18 in the 3300 block of South Shiloh Road, close to West Kingsley Road.

Police said two males were going north on Shiloh on a gas-powered scooter. After their light turned green, they started moving again but were shot at by at least one suspect in a vehicle. That vehicle then fled north on Shiloh.

Both victims were taken to a hospital with gunshot wounds. One of them has been pronounced dead. The other victim's condition is unknown at this time.

Police said the deceased victim has been identified as a Dallas resident. He will not be named until his loved ones have been notified.

Garland Detectives are speaking with witnesses to learn more about this shooting. No other information was immediately available.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call Garland Police at 972-485-4840.

