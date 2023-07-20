Man arrested in connection with fatal Dallas shooting between 2 vehicles that killed bystander

The shooting happened on the afternoon of May 13 in the Pleasant Grove area. WFAA spoke to the daughter of 39-year-old victim, Ana Moreno.

Editor's note: The video published above is a WFAA report from May about the victim of the shooting.

Dallas police have arrested a man in connection with a fatal shooting that happened in the Pleasant Grove area back in May.

Charlton Porter, 27, was arrested in New Orleans, La., and charged on July 20 with murder. He's being held in jail in New Orleans and the timing of his extradition back to Texas was unknown Thursday morning.

The Dallas Police Department said it responded to a shooting call at about 4:05 p.m. on May 13 in the 2100 block of North Masters Drive by Bruton Road. Four people were found shot at the scene and were taken to a local hospital. One of the victims, identified as 39-year-old Ana Moreno, died from her injuries, police said.

WFAA spoke to Moreno's daughter, Michelle Rodriguez, at a vigil for her mother.

"She would always… like anything you would want in a mom, that was her," Rodriguez cried.

Rodriguez revealed her mother was shot in the car with her teenage daughter by her side.

They were on the way to pick up her prom dress.

"It wasn’t her time, it wasn’t supposed to be her. And it’s over something stupid. How do you do that to someone innocent?" Rodriguez said, sobbing.

Investigators said at the time of the shooting they believe people in two vehicles were shooting at each other while driving east on Bruton Road. According to police, one of the bullets entered Moreno's vehicle and struck her.

Jacob Faz said he saw Moreno's daughter flagging for help just after she'd been shot. He stopped and checked her pulse.

"When you see somebody’s face and you know they’re gone it’s just…yeah, it stays with you," Faz said. "But for me personally, it doesn’t shock you anymore. You never know, you’re here one moment the next thing, you’re gone."