2 killed in shooting at Fort Worth home, police say

The shooting happened in the 2800 block of Lulu Street.

NOTE: The video above was filmed before police confirmed both shooting victims had been pronounced dead.

Two people died after being shot in north Fort Worth on Tuesday night, police confirmed to WFAA.

The Fort Worth Police Department (FWPD) said officers responded just after 11:30 p.m. on July 18 to the 2800 block of Lulu Street for a shooting call.

When officers got to the scene, they found two people with gunshot wounds. Both victims were taken to the hospital and did not survive, police said. Police at the scene described the victims as "a late teenager and a 20-year-old."

The suspect fled the location and there have not been any arrests made in this shooting.

There was no further information immediately available.