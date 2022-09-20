One dead after semi-truck flies off US 75 overpass in Allen

The crash happened Tuesday afternoon near the intersection of U.S. 75 and Stacy Road.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

ALLEN, Texas — Crews are working on cleaning up a crash after an 18-wheeler flew off a U.S. 75 overpass in Allen, Texas, on Tuesday afternoon.

Police say the driver of the semi-truck died in the crash.

The crash happened near the intersection of 75 and Stacy Road.

Dash camera video from a witness shows the semi-truck going off the overpass, overturning onto the road and then bursting into flames.

Traffic could be seen backed up for miles going northbound on 75 through Allen.

WARNING: THE VIDEO ABOVE CONTAINS DISTURBING IMAGES.

The City of Allen says to expect delays in all directions through the rest of the afternoon and evening at 75 and Stacy Road. The east service road from Cabela's Drive to Stacy Road will be shut down.

The Texas Department of Transportation says crews are at the scene investigating the crash.