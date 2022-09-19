Police investigating multiple hit-and-run crashes across North Texas; suspect searches underway

Police in North Texas are asking for the public's help identifying several vehicles involved in hit-and-run accidents with cyclists and pedestrians.

DALLAS — Police are asking the public's help for information about a driver that recently left a bicyclist injured at the scene.

Fort Worth police said the accident happened around 12:24 a.m. on East Lancaster Road near the southbound entrance ramp of N. South Freeway on Monday, Sept. 19.

The victim is in critical condition. Investigators are working to identify the driver of the vehicle who hit the cyclist.

“They have no regard for us,” said Fort Worth resident Mel Little.

Little said he’s not surprised to hear of another hit-and-run involving a cyclist in the area. He said he knows of two additional hit-and-run accidents in the past week.

“It’s real bad. We follow the rules. So everybody else should follow the rules too,” said Little.

Investigators do not have many details about Monday’s incident. They could use some leads.

“We’re asking anyone if they were around at that time, please reach out to us. We need to find out where this car is, or who was driving this car,” said Fort Worth Officer Tracy Carter.

Hit-and-run accidents are becoming too common across North Texas.

Over the weekend, the Dallas Police Department (DPD) arrested Kenneth Lloyd Connors, III. Investigators believe he’s the driver of a white SUV that left the scene after crashing into and killing a man cycling along Kleberg Road last week.

DPD also released a photo of a black SUV on Monday. They believe it to be the type of vehicle a hit-and-run suspect was driving when crashing into and killing a man who was walking across North Hampton Road on Sunday.

At the same time, investigators are asking for help identifying the driver of a black Hyundai with front end damage. Officers believe the vehicle seen in photos they released belongs to another hit-and-run suspect who killed a pedestrian on South Denley Drive last Tuesday.

“We’re just asking people just to be vigilant. Be careful. Watch your surroundings," said Officer Carter.

Police and some residents are reminding drivers there are consequences for failing to stop and render aid.