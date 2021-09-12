Mesquite police officer killed in the line of duty will be laid to rest Thursday

Houston was a 21-year veteran, father and husband.

ROCKWALL, Texas — A Mesquite police officer who was killed in the line of duty last week will be laid to rest Thursday.

Officer Richard Houston was fatally shot outside a Mesquite grocery store on Friday, Dec. 3.

WFAA plans to carry live coverage of Houston's procession and funeral. Watch the video player above when the service begins at noon.

According to police, Houston was responding to a disturbance involving the suspect who is accused of shooting Houston multiple times. Houston was a 21-year veteran with the department.

A funeral procession will begin from Lake Pointe Church in Rockwall en route to New Hope Funeral Home.

Visitation is at 10 a.m. and the service begins at noon. The public is welcome to attend the service. The service will be followed by a private graveside ceremony.

From 4 to 9 p.m. tonight at Kearney's Feed Yard in Sunnyvale, the Mesquite Police Association is holding a fundraiser to help his family.

Houston joined the Mesquite Police Department in January 2001. He had worked in patrol, on SWAT for more than 10 years and as an investigator, working burglaries and thefts, homeland security and juvenile gang cases, police said in a news release.

He leaves behind a wife and three children.

The Mesquite Police Department said a donation page was set up to help the Houston family.

“This was a senseless act of violence," Mesquite Police Chief David Gill told WFAA earlier this week. "Richard was a great officer, friend, father, and husband. Please keep his family and our family in your prayers."

Vigil held Sunday

A community of residents and officers held a candlelight vigil Sunday night to remember Officer Houston.

The fallen officer's mother, brother and nephew attended the candlelight vigil showing courage and prayed with the community.

The wife of another Mesquite officer talked about her husband's last interaction with Houston. "Saw him on Tuesday. They joked and had a good laugh together, and that was the last time he saw him."

Houston had received 48 letters of commendation in his career as an officer, according to police, including two life-saving awards.