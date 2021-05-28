Suspect in case of 4-year-old found dead faces new charges

The new charges of burglary and injury to the elderly are from a previous incident that happened in February, Dallas police said.

DALLAS — The suspect arrested in connection to the case of a 4-year-old found dead in a Dallas street now faces two additional charges, according to police.

The new charges of burglary and injury to the elderly are from a previous incident that happened in February, the Dallas Police Department said.

According to the Dallas police report, officers responded to a home off Florina Parkway on Feb. 8 after getting reports that Darriynn Brown, 18, had entered a home without permission because he was "looking for his unknown girlfriend."

The report said after Brown couldn't find her, he tried to to take the homeowner's infant granddaughter "until she was returned." The homeowner was hit in the forehead while defending his granddaughter, and soon after, Brown left the home, the report said.

Police arrested Brown at a friend's home on the same street, but the homeowner said he didn't want to press charges "due to [Brown's] mental state."

Brown is already facing kidnapping and theft charges in connection to the death of Cash Gernon. The 4-year-old was found dead in the street with unspecified wounds as a neighbor was passing by on May 15.

His death has been ruled a homicide by the Dallas County Medical Examiner's Office, though an exact cause of his death is still not finalized.

An affidavit from police said that video from inside the home on March 15 showed a man, identified as Brown by police, picking up the sleeping boy and carrying him from the room. Based on video surveillance and photos provided by the woman, investigators determined Gernon was the boy whose body had been found, the affidavit said.