Investigation underway after child found dead with multiple wounds, Dallas police say

Officers found the child's body Saturday morning near Saddleridge and Wood Homestead Drives.

DALLAS — This story will be updated throughout the day as new information is released.

Dallas police are at a scene near Saddleridge and Wood Homestead Drives after a child was found dead in the area Saturday morning, officials said.

Police said the child had "multiple wounds" and was dead when officers arrived. It's unclear if anyone has been arrested in connection with the child's death.

Authorities said the investigation is ongoing. No other details have been released at this time.

Dallas police officials are expected to provide an update soon. WFAA will live stream the news conference once it begins.

PIO is headed Saddleridge Dr. and Wood Homestead Dr. where a child was found deceased. — Dallas Police Dept (@DallasPD) May 15, 2021