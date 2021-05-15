Wylie police seek help finding missing 27-year-woman last seen Wednesday

Police said Faiza Fahad never returned after leaving her house Wednesday and does not have a cellphone with her.

WYLIE, Texas — Wylie police are asking for the public's help in finding a missing 27-year-old woman. Officials said she is new to the area and doesn't know many people in North Texas.

According to police, Faiza Fahad voluntarily left her house walking around 9:10 a.m. Wednesday in the 2100 block of Central Park Drive. She never returned home and does not have her cellphone with her, officials said.

She is described as being 5 feet 2 inches tall, weighing 130 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes. Fahad was last seen wearing light blue pants, a light blue-colored top with a flower pattern, a pink and blue scarf, and pink sandals.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call Wylie police at 972-442-8171 or call their local law enforcement agency.