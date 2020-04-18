Nearby residents, businesses evacuated due to gas leak fire in Grand Prairie

No injuries have been reported by officials at this time.

Updated at 2:38 p.m. with the latest information from Grand Prairie Fire officials.

More than 100 residents at the Hunter's Cove apartments in Grand Prairie were evacuated Saturday afternoon due to a nearby gas leak fire, officials say.

The natural gas fire was near Mayfield Road and Forum Drive and prompted immediate evacuations for residents and businesses in the area.

No injuries have been reported at this time, Grand Prairie officials say.

Grand Prairie fire officials say the gas leak involves a 6 or 12 high-pressure line. According to Atmos Energy crews, the line will require cutting on both sides.

Residents and businesses between Mayfield Road and Interstate 20 and between Highway 360 and Great Southwest Parkway were ordered to evacuate around 1 p.m.

Authorities say people likely won’t be able to return to the area until 5 p.m.

